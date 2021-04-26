(BIVN) – The County of Hawai‘i has announced it will begin accepting applications for the first phase of the Kīlauea Disaster Recovery Voluntary Housing Buyout Program starting on April 30, 2021.

Phase 1 addresses properties that were used as a primary residence at the time of the eruption, officials say.

The 2018 eruption on Kīlauea’s Lower East Rift Zone destroyed 612 homes, including 294 primary residences, the County says.

“Buyout offers for qualifying applicants are based on the 2017 pre-eruption assessed market value with a limit of $230,000,” a County news release stated. The program is funded by a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant.

To be eligible for VHBP, the property must meet at least one of the following criteria as a result of the 2018 eruption:

Inundated by lava.

Isolated by lava or inaccessible due to eruption activity.

Suffered direct physical damage from lava, including structures affected by fires caused by lava (includes wildfires).

Been physically affected by secondary effects of volcanic activity, such as heating or gases.

“The 2018 eruption upended the lives of lower Puna residents, and many who lost a home are still needing help with finding secure, permanent housing,” said Douglas Le, the County’s Kīlauea disaster recovery officer. “This federally-funded program will help them get back on their feet and address an urgent need following the disaster while reducing risks from future eruptions.”

The following is the application timeline for the three phases:

Phase 1 (primary residences)

April 30, 2021 – July 30, 2021

(primary residences) April 30, 2021 – July 30, 2021 Phase 2 (secondary residences)

November 1, 2021 – January 31, 2022

(secondary residences) November 1, 2021 – January 31, 2022 Phase 3 (undeveloped properties)

May 2, 2022 – July 29, 2022

The Application Process

According to the County of Hawaiʻi:

STEP 1: Application Submittal & Review

• Verify receipt of documents and application is complete.

• Verify applicant and property are eligible.



STEP 2: Application Assessment/Prioritization

• Verify eligibility information.

• Verify property information and damage.

• Determine application prioritization.

STEP 3: Inspection & Environmental Clearance

• Conduct site inspection, if needed.

• Conduct final regulatory/environmental review and clearance.

STEP 5: Demolition & Restoration

• Property abatement and demolition done (if needed).

• Site restored to natural state.

• Conduct final site inspection.

STEP 6: Completion & Subsequent Use

• File closeout review completed.

• Consider property stewards and future uses compatible with open space.

From the County: