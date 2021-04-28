This graphic features the average number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations Resume
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawai‘i Department of Health says it will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday, after the CDC examined the risk of blood clots.
(BIVN) – There were 54 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Five (5) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported three (3) persons hospitalized.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 93 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.8% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of five (5) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases
96740 (Kona) – 29 cases
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,172,923 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 11,452 from April 26.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there are three district COVID-19 tests scheduled for Wednesday: One test in Kaʻu at Kahuku Park in HOVE from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, one in South Kona at the Konawaena High School from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and in Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Child’s Death Attributed to COVID-19
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Tuesday reported the state’s first pediatric COVID-19 death, a child age 0-10 years old.
“The child, a boy with known underlying health conditions, and his parents were visiting Hawai‘i from another state,” a State news release reported. “He experienced COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arriving in the islands and was taken to a hospital where he died.”
Health officials say both parents were fully vaccinated before making the trip to Hawai‘i.
There have been 479 deaths in Hawai‘i in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor.
Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations Resume
From the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday, April 29 at a vaccination clinic at Windward Community College (WCC). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be offered at WCC May 4, May 6, and May 11 from 8 am until 5 pm.
Additional opportunities to receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at locations around the state will be announced in the coming days and posted on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com.
Use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was paused for 11 days while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration examined the risk of blood clots developing in people who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The pause was lifted after determining the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19, the risk of blood clots is very low, and the benefits of being vaccinated far outweigh any risk.
“The pause and thorough safety review demonstrates the commitment we all share in ensuring vaccine safety,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We are excited Johnson & Johnson will again play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.”
Appointments for the vaccinations using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use different technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are available now in all counties. Appointments can be scheduled at hawaiicovid19.com.
