(BIVN) – There were 54 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Five (5) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Hawai’i County Civil Defense reported three (3) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 93 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.8% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of five (5) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases

(Hilo) – 33 cases 96740 (Kona) – 29 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,172,923 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 11,452 from April 26.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there are three district COVID-19 tests scheduled for Wednesday: One test in Kaʻu at Kahuku Park in HOVE from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, one in South Kona at the Konawaena High School from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and in Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Child’s Death Attributed to COVID-19

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Tuesday reported the state’s first pediatric COVID-19 death, a child age 0-10 years old.

“The child, a boy with known underlying health conditions, and his parents were visiting Hawai‘i from another state,” a State news release reported. “He experienced COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arriving in the islands and was taken to a hospital where he died.”

Health officials say both parents were fully vaccinated before making the trip to Hawai‘i.

There have been 479 deaths in Hawai‘i in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations Resume

From the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday: