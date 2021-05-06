(BIVN) – There were 128 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Ten (10) new cases were identified on the Big Island. Civil Defense reported two (2) persons hospitalized in Hawaiʻi County.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 61 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.7% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of five (5) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 14 cases

(Hilo) – 14 cases 96740 (Kona) – 20 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,266,849 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 3,013 from May 5th.

The next scheduled COVID-19 district test is on Friday, May 7th. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says two (2) tests are scheduled. One in Hāmākua at the Honokaʻa Sports Complex from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the morning, and one in South Kohala at the Waimea District Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

“As a reminder, following the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors helps stop the spread of Coronavirus,” a County message stated on Thursday. “Please accept this kuleana to help keep Hawaii safe.”