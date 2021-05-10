(BIVN) – There were 61 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. No new cases were identified on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 62 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.8% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 20 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,334,012 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 27,719 from May 7th.

The next scheduled COVID-19 district tests are set for Tuesday, May 11th. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says both test sites will be in Puna: one at the HUB from 9 a.m. to noon, and one at Makuʻu Farmers Market from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon.