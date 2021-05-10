This graphic features the average number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: No New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - As of Monday, the Hilo zip code area is showing an average daily total of less than ten (10) new cases over the last two weeks.
(BIVN) – There were 61 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. No new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 62 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.8% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:
96740 (Kona) – 20 cases
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,334,012 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 27,719 from May 7th.
The next scheduled COVID-19 district tests are set for Tuesday, May 11th. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says both test sites will be in Puna: one at the HUB from 9 a.m. to noon, and one at Makuʻu Farmers Market from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - As of Monday, the Hilo zip code area is showing an average daily total of less than ten (10) new cases over the last two weeks.
(BIVN) – There were 61 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. No new cases were identified on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 62 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.8% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,334,012 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 27,719 from May 7th.
The next scheduled COVID-19 district tests are set for Tuesday, May 11th. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says both test sites will be in Puna: one at the HUB from 9 a.m. to noon, and one at Makuʻu Farmers Market from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon.