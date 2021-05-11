(BIVN) – Two trails in the Kahuku Unit of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park that were closed to protect native ʻōhiʻa trees from a deadly fungus will reopen on Thursday, May 13.

From the National Park Service:

The park constructed a new Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD) decontamination station to allow entry into the previously quarantined upper Kahuku paddocks. Hikers must walk through the gate along the main road to access Kona and Glover trails, and will be required to sanitize their footwear to remove fungal spores and mud. Research by ROD scientists and park staff highlights the importance of such practices to prevent the spread of this terrible disease. The public is asked to do their part to protect native forests by checking their personal items and vehicles for invasive pests before recreating in natural areas, and by following sanitation protocols.

“We are so pleased to welcome visitors back to Kona and Glover trails and to the Visitor Contact Station where they can once again safely engage with our rangers,” said Kahuku Manager Travis Heinrich in a news release. “Many in our community have waited patiently for this and we mahalo you for your understanding. We urge everyone to comply with park policies to keep each other safe from COVID, and ʻōhiʻa trees safe from ROD,” Heinrich said.

From the National Park Service: