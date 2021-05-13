(BIVN) – Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws,” including local business and workplace guidance.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth issued this statement regarding the updated CDC guidelines:

“As vaccines have become available to the majority of our population here in Hawaiʻi County, we feel that it is time to begin relaxing many of the restrictions currently in place. That said, we must do so safely without jeopardizing our community’s health and safety. We must also do so together, as a state – four counties, with one clear vision. Therefore, our county will adhere to Governor Ige and the state’s directives while continuing to have regular conversations regarding proposed changes to our emergency rules. We have come so far over the course of the past year, and by doing things the right way for the right reasons, we will be able to return to normalcy and beat this virus once and for all. However, we cannot do so alone, and we look forward to continued support from our Governor, our mayors, and most importantly, from the community. This means wearing a mask, socially distancing, and doing all of the little things we have gotten so accustomed to until notified otherwise. It also means getting vaccinated so that we can get back to the things we love most, like contact sports, concerts, and other social gatherings, faster.”

Governor David Ige has scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon.

There were 76 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Seven (7) new cases were identified on the Big Island, with two (2) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 63 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.8% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 20 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,368,474 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 13,401 from May 12th.

The next scheduled COVID-19 district test is set for tomorrow (Friday, May 13) when a test is scheduled in Kaʻū at the Pahala Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.