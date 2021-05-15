(BIVN) – Kilauea volcano continues to erupt, with all activity confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater. In the latest Volcano Watch article, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates write about the process of measuring the lava lake at the summit.

Kīlauea’s summit lava lake in Halemaʻumaʻu is approaching its five-month anniversary on Thursday, May 20, while the water lake that occupied the crater for the previous seventeen months seems like a distant memory.

Some similarities still remain and USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) scientists continue to use the same techniques developed to study the rate of water rise within the crater. The thoroughly tested method of determining the depth of the water lake was immediately adapted to the growing lava lake when the eruption started on December 20, 2020.

Within minutes of arriving at the crater rim—and less than two hours after the eruption onset—the first HVO field crew used a handheld, high-precision laser rangefinder to measure the vertical distance to the surface of the new lava lake. A previous Global Positioning System (GPS) survey at this site, which was used for measurements of the water lake, identified the elevation on the crater rim to within a meter (yard).

By subtracting the vertical distance to the lake surface, HVO scientists determined that the lava lake was already 10 m (33 ft) deeper than the water lake had ever been!

A similar measurement technique had first been used to determine the distance to the surface of the 2008–2018 Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake. However, it was not possible to calculate precise volumes because the shape of the crater was not well known. In 2019, shortly after the 2018 collapse of Halemaʻumaʻu, an extremely accurate “map”—called a Digital Elevation Model (DEM)—was created using a survey technique called Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR).

Precise measurements of the lava lake surface elevation are combined with the detailed elevation model of the pre-lake topography to calculate the volume between the two surfaces using specialized computer software. The initial eruption volume measurement made on December 20 yielded a lava volume of approximately 1.5 million cubic meters (400 million gallons). The lava erupted in less than two hours was enough to fill 600 Olympic swimming pools at a rate of 5 per minute or 200 cubic meters per second.

HVO field crews make these manual measurements of the lava level across the entire lava lake surface. In mid-January, a continuous, automated laser rangefinder was added to HVO’s monitoring capability. This instrument on the western crater rim transmits one data point per second back to HVO, tracking both short- and long-term fluctuations in the lava level.