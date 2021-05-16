(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island police have arrested the 59-year-old driver involved in the South Kona vehicle collision that killed a man on Saturday, May 15.

A 52-year-old Washington man who died in the Highway 11 crash has been positively identified as Brian Kamaka Moa.

From the Hawaiʻi County Police Department:

A 52-year-old Washington man died following a two vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday (May 15, 2021) .1 mile south of the 88 mile marker on Highway 11.

The 52-year-old male has been positively identified as Brian Kamaka Moa.

Responding to a 3:57 p.m. call, police determined that a blue 2007 Ford F-350 pickup was overtaking a black 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck that was traveling northbound. The Ford pickup lost control and side swiped the Nissan pickup causing both vehicles to overturn. The 52-year-old male passenger of the Ford pickup was transported to the Kona Community Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.

The 33-year-old female driver of the Nissan pickup and four of her passengers were taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment. The driver and her passengers were treated and later released.

The 59-year-old female driver of the Ford pickup was injured in the collision and was taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment. The driver was arrested for Negligent Homicide and Operating a vehicle after license and privilege have been suspended or revoked for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. She was later released pending further investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Severo Ines at 326-4646, ext. 229 or email at severo.ines@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 10th traffic fatality this year compared to 8 at this time last year.