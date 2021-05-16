(BIVN) – It has been three years since the Hawaiʻi County Council voted to name the Merrie Monarch Festival headquarters at the Hoʻolulu Complex in Hilo after the late festival director, Aunty Dottie Thompson. This news release was provided by Hiehie Communications:

In celebration of the 100th birthday of the late Merrie Monarch Festival director Aunty Dottie Thompson, the County of Hawaiʻi honored her with a new sign in front of the Aunty Dottie Thompson Hale, home of the festival headquarters at the corner of Kalanikoa and Piʻilani Streets. “In 1968, nobody wanted to be the chair, so the festival was going to fold. My mom stepped up and volunteered,” said Aunty Luana Kawelu, Thompson’s daughter who took the reins as festival director after her mom’s passing in 2010. “She did not want to see another Hawaiian event fall by the wayside. That’s why she stood up. This is a tradition we want to continue.”

“I’m sure my mom would be so humbled by this honor. All of the people who the buildings at Hoʻolulu Complex are named after were so humble, not the kind to toot their own horn. But they are recognized for what they did and contributed,” Kawelu said. For most of the Merrie Monarch Festival’s history, the organizers had no permanent home, jumping from office space to office space around Hilo. In 2009, Mayor Billy Kenoi granted the festival use of its current home, a building formerly used by the County’s Department of Finance. Councilmember Sue Lee Loy introduced legislation naming the building in Aunty Dottie’s honor, which was passed by the Hawaiʻi County Council in 2018.