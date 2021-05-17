image from wastewater discharge notice by the Hawaiʻi DOH
Wastewater Discharge Reported In Papaikou
by Big Island Video News
PAPAIKOU, Hawaiʻi - Highway 19 was closed in both directions on Monday to repair damaged sewer lines between mile marker 6 and mile marker 7.
(BIVN) – State health officials reported a wastewater discharge in Kapue Stream and Lyman Bay in Papaikou on Monday.
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:
The public is advised to remain out of waters of Kapue stream below Kapue Bridge and Lyman Bay in Papaikou, Hawaii Island. An unknown volume of wastewater overflowed from a nearby manhole and may have entered the stream and adjacent coastline. Warning signs have been posted.
The public is advised to remain out of the affected waters until the signs have been removed.
After the state notice was issued, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense followed with this road closure alert:
Hawaii Police Department reports Highway 19 is closed in both directions to repair damaged sewer lines between mile marker 6 and mile marker 7 near Papaikou. The Old Mamalahoa Highway is available as a detour.
