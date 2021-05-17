(BIVN) – State health officials reported a wastewater discharge in Kapue Stream and Lyman Bay in Papaikou on Monday.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

The public is advised to remain out of waters of Kapue stream below Kapue Bridge and Lyman Bay in Papaikou, Hawaii Island. An unknown volume of wastewater overflowed from a nearby manhole and may have entered the stream and adjacent coastline. Warning signs have been posted.

The public is advised to remain out of the affected waters until the signs have been removed.