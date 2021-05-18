(BIVN) – There were 56 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. There were no new cases identified on the Big Island, where two (2) people are hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 54 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.7% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of three (3) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 14 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,402,068 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 3,569 from May 17th.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next scheduled COVID-19 testing will be on Wednesday, at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the afternoon. This will be the last scheduled District Test at the Civic at this time, an afternoon message stated.

Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health is holding a walk in vaccination clinic for individuals 18 years-of-age and older at the Old Kona Airport Gym from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The County says this clinic will provide the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hawaiʻi County To End District Testing

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawaiʻi will transition away from its community COVID-19 district testing program at the end of the week. Testing will be transferred to medical care providers, which have been doing the bulk of testing since vaccinations became widely available. Final county community testing will be held in Kona at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center this Saturday, May 22. The decision to transition away from the county testing program comes as there has been a drastic decline in demand at all testing sites over the course of the past few months. “With 52% of our island’s population receiving at least one vaccination shot, we feel that it is time to transition away from our community district testing program,” said Talmadge Magnol, Civil Defense Administrator. “We have seen a steady decline in demand for services and feel that the medical care providers around the island are now equipped to begin taking on the role of community testing.” “Our island has done an amazing job at keeping our numbers low, people out of hospitals, and getting shots in arms,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “As we begin to make this transition to our on-island medical care providers, we would like to encourage our community to continue getting vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our county. We are on the path to normalcy, and with your help, we will be able to beat this virus once and for all, but it will take all of us.”

The County provided this list of COVID-19 testing facilities. Persons must call the facility for instructions.