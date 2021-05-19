(BIVN) – There were 73 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. That number includes both confirmed and probable cases. The State says this “enhanced metric will reflect a more realistic account of the prevalence of COVID infections in the state.”

“People who test positive with an antigen test, but do not confirm infection by taking a PCR test are counted as probable cases,” said Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “Testing technology is evolving and we anticipate using more rapid antigen testing more often as time goes on. Counting probable cases will give us a more complete picture of COVID in our communities.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 64 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.9% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on Hawaiʻi island showing totals of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 13 cases

(Kona) – 13 cases 96720 (Hilo) – 11 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,414,910 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 12,842 from May 18th.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next scheduled COVID-19 testing will be on Thursday (May 20) when a test is scheduled in North Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 9 a.m. to noon.