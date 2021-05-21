(BIVN) – There were 61 newly reported cases of COVID-19 (both confirmed and probable) in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Three (3) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with two (2) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 56 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.0% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing a total of over 10 cases:

96740 (Kona) – 12 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,437,758 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 11,651 from May 20th.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next scheduled COVID-19 testing will be on Saturday when a test is scheduled in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon. This will be the last scheduled District Test at the Civic Center at this time, officials say.

Civil defense says an additional test and vaccination operation will be held at the HUB in Pāhoa on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mayor Releases Guidelines For Post-Graduation Gatherings

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth released his guidelines today for post-graduation gatherings. The guidelines come as high school graduations kick-off this evening, May 21. The guidelines are meant to reinforce the emergency rules in place related to the COVID-19 pandemic while reinstating best practices to limited social gatherings. Gathering sizes remain limited to 25 persons outdoors and 10 persons indoors. These gathering size limitations will remain in effect until June 10 or unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation, or whichever shall occur first. “As we begin celebrating our graduates, we are relying on our residents to be accountable to their loved ones, neighbors, and community,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “With these guidelines, we hope that those celebrating their keiki’s biggest accomplishments will be able to do so without putting others in our communities at risk. We have limited manpower to provide anything more than token enforcement of these rules and trust that the community will do what is best for our island. It’s why we have been so successful thus far, and it’s why we are going to be able to beat this virus very soon.”

Post-graduation Gathering Guidelines:

Spread out and distance as much as possible

Provide proper sanitation materials, such as hand sanitizer, wipes, and masks

Refrain from using shared drinking dispensers (i.e. kegs, pitchers, punch bowls, etc.)

Encourage guests to bring their own coolers for beverages

Utilize individualized serving containers for food, if possible

If serving buffet-style food, have designated servers to handle utensils

All servers should be masked and wearing gloves

Food should be covered whenever unattended by servers

Masks should be worn as much as possible

Keep track of all persons who attend the gathering in the event that someone tests positive for COVID-19 in the days to follow