(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park announced on Friday that there are more park roads, parking lots and trails slated for temporary closure as pavement preservation work continues in in the weeks ahead.

From the National Park Service:

New temporary closures that are tentatively scheduled to start Monday, May 24 include the Nāhuku area (Thurston Lava Tube and trail) and Mauna Ulu parking lot.

Additional upcoming temporary closures include Crater Rim Trail between Kīlauea Overlook and Kilauea Military Camp, Pauahi and Puhimau Crater parking lots, Kīlauea Iki Overlook and Devastation Trail parking lots.

There will be additional road, parking lot and trail closures in the coming months not listed above. The entire project is expected to be complete in October.

Pavement preservation is needed to maintain and preserve roadways, and includes patchwork like fixing potholes, heaves and depressions. Some areas are being repaved, while others are being treated with durable sealant.