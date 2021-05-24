(BIVN) – There were 34 newly reported cases of COVID-19 (both confirmed and probable) in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with one (1) person hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 54 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.9% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing a total of over 10 cases. The 96740 zip code area of Kona has recorded 12 cases in the past 14 days.

The next scheduled COVID tests are set for Wednesday in Kaʻū at the Kahuku Park in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates from 9 a.m. to noon.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,463,440 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 25,682 from May 21st.

Two Cases At Hawaii Community Correctional Center

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety:

The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) confirms two (2) recently-admitted inmates have positive COVID-19 test results. An additional four (4) inmate test results came back negative. The positive cases are in the intake-related quarantine housing. The facility has enacted their pandemic protocol to suspend all inmate movement going out of the facility as a precaution. HCCC will continue to take new admissions. The facility health care staff and the Department of Health have initiated contact tracing and are coordinating voluntary testing.

Disconnection Moratorium To End

The Public Utilities Commission’s moratorium on utility disconnections for nonpayment will end on may 31st. All local utilities are affected by this moratorium. Hawaiian Electric provided this information for customers: