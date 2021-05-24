This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 5 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Two recently-admitted inmates at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center were found to have positive COVID-19 test results.
(BIVN) – There were 34 newly reported cases of COVID-19 (both confirmed and probable) in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with one (1) person hospitalized.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 54 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.9% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing a total of over 10 cases. The 96740 zip code area of Kona has recorded 12 cases in the past 14 days.
The next scheduled COVID tests are set for Wednesday in Kaʻū at the Kahuku Park in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates from 9 a.m. to noon.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,463,440 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 25,682 from May 21st.
Two Cases At Hawaii Community Correctional Center
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety:
The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) confirms two (2) recently-admitted inmates have positive COVID-19 test results. An additional four (4) inmate test results came back negative. The positive cases are in the intake-related quarantine housing. The facility has enacted their pandemic protocol to suspend all inmate movement going out of the facility as a precaution. HCCC will continue to take new admissions. The facility health care staff and the Department of Health have initiated contact tracing and are coordinating voluntary testing.
Disconnection Moratorium To End
The Public Utilities Commission’s moratorium on utility disconnections for nonpayment will end on may 31st. All local utilities are affected by this moratorium. Hawaiian Electric provided this information for customers:
There is no immediate threat of disconnection following the end of the moratorium.
Customers are urged to set up a payment arrangement plan – and keep up with payments while on the plan – to avoid collection activity. Go to hawaiianelectric.com or download the Hawaiian Electric mobile app.
Starting in July, thousands of customer accounts that meet the threshold for disconnection will automatically be placed on a 12-month payment plan to avoid disconnection. They will have the ability to opt out.
Financial assistance is available through partner government agencies and nonprofits; a list of resources can be found at hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Two recently-admitted inmates at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center were found to have positive COVID-19 test results.
(BIVN) – There were 34 newly reported cases of COVID-19 (both confirmed and probable) in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with one (1) person hospitalized.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 54 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.9% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is only one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing a total of over 10 cases. The 96740 zip code area of Kona has recorded 12 cases in the past 14 days.
The next scheduled COVID tests are set for Wednesday in Kaʻū at the Kahuku Park in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates from 9 a.m. to noon.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,463,440 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 25,682 from May 21st.
Two Cases At Hawaii Community Correctional Center
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety:
Disconnection Moratorium To End
The Public Utilities Commission’s moratorium on utility disconnections for nonpayment will end on may 31st. All local utilities are affected by this moratorium. Hawaiian Electric provided this information for customers: