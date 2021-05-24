(BIVN) – There were 48 newly reported cases of COVID-19 (both confirmed and probable) in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. Eight (8) new case were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with one (1) person hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 50 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 0.9% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of four (4) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is once again one (1) area on Hawaiʻi island showing a total of over 10 cases. After one day in the “yellow”, the 96740 zip code area of Kona was back to “orange”, with a total of 12 cases in the past 14 days.

The next scheduled COVID tests are set for Monday, May 24. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says two tests are scheduled: One in South Kona at the Greenwell Park in Captain Cook and one in South Kohala at the Waimea District Park. Both tests are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., officials said.

“Vaccination is an important step toward protecting our community and in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” officials reminded. “The CDC recommends everyone 12 years-of-age and older get vaccinated to help keep their family, friends, and community safe.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,437,758 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 11,651 from May 20th.