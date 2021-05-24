Snowy road near Halepōhaku. Photo courtesy Center for Maunakea Stewardship Rangers.
Sudden Snowfall Blasts Mid-Level Of Mauna Kea
by Big Island Video News
MAUNAKEA, Hawaiʻi - An isolated, severe thunderstorm dumped snow and quarter-inch sized hail over the 9,000-foot area of the mountain on Saturday, May 22.
Storm left behind roads coated with ice. Photo courtesy Center for Maunakea Stewardship Rangers.
(BIVN) – Rangers are sharing photos of a rare snow event that occurred at the mid-level of Maunakea on Saturday.
Maunakea Rangers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship say an isolated, severe thunderstorm dumped snow and 1/4-inch sized hail over the 9,000-foot area of Halepōhaku.
Maunakea Visitor Information Station. Photo courtesy Center for Maunakea Stewardship Rangers.
Hail found along entrance to Halepōhaku. Photo courtesy Center for Maunakea Stewardship Rangers.
It is rare for widespread snow to reach the mid-level area of Maunakea and for the summit to remain bare, the university says. During Saturday’s weather event, the summit of Maunakea reportedly remained calm.
Mid-section hammered, mountain’s summit remained calm. Photo courtesy Center for Maunakea Stewardship Rangers.
According to the university:
CMS rangers conducted their daily patrol and assessed the area. The ranger program was established in 2000 to inform visitors about the cultural, natural and scientific significance of the mauna. They provide daily oversight of activities on UH managed lands to protect resources and provide public safety.
Snow covers Puʻu Kalepeamoa and Puʻu Kilohana. Photo courtesy Center for Maunakea Stewardship Rangers.
No damage or injuries were reported. Rangers are reminding visitors that dangerous, wintry weather can break out with little warning at any time on the Hawaiʻi island mountain.
