Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island is no longer erupting.

The US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory made the announcement on Wednesday, after scientists observed no active lava at the summit crater for 48 hours.

Later that day, the Volcano Alert Level for Kilauea was lowered from from WATCH to ADVISORY.

In its volcanic activity notice, scientists noted the lava supply to the lava lake appears to have ceased between May 11th and 13th, with the crusted surface of the lake no longer rising. The notice said that dwindling lava supply over the previous month had caused the active lava lake to shrink to two small ponds by May 11th, and it was completely crusted over by May 20th.

The last surface activity on the lake was observed on May 23nd. Changes in the lava lake have also been accompanied by a drop in gas emissions to what they were before the December 20, 2020 eruption began. Scientists say the seismic tremor that persistent during the eruption has weakened significantly but continues to indicate some shallow magmatic activity. Since May 11th, scientists say there has been weak inflation and an increase in shallow volcano tectonic earthquakes at the summit, suggesting magma entering the system is being stored at depth.

The end of the event contrasts with the dramatic start, five months ago, when lava began erupting from fissures at the summit, vaporizing the water lake that had formed since the caldera collapsed in 2018.

HVO posted these comparison photos, showing the before and after of the five month eruption. On the left is the water lake, which had risen to a depth of 50 meters, or 164 feet, before it was quickly vaporized by lava. By the end of the eruption, the lava lake had filled 229 meters, or 751 feet, of the base of the crater. Scientists say over 10 billion gallons of lava has been erupted, and the depth of the lava lake is enough to cover the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington.

While the eruption at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano has paused. In the future, it is possible that the eruption could resume, or that Kīlauea is entering a period of quiescence prior to the next eruption.

Scientists also noted that there is no unusual activity in the region of the East Rift Zone.

HVO says it will continue to closely monitor Kīlauea’s seismicity, deformation, and gas emissions, and maintains visual surveillance of the summit and the East Rift Zone for signs of renewed activity. They say there are currently no indications suggesting that a resumption of volcanic activity is imminent, but they remind everyone that Kīlauea remains an active volcano and future eruptions are possible at the summit or elsewhere on the volcano.

Should volcanic activity change significantly a new Volcanic Activity Notice will be issued.