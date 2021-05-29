(BIVN) – There were 44 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Five (5) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with three (3) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 60 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.1% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of five (5) new cases per day.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on the Big Island with a total of over 10 cases.

96740 (Kona) – 19 cases

(Kona) – 19 cases 96720 (Hilo) – 15 cases

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next community testing will be on Monday, May 31. Testing and vaccination will be available in South Kona at Greenwell Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the morning, and Hōnaunau Rodeo Arena from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The third test site will be at the Hoʻoko Park in Waikoloa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the morning.

The County says a vaccination clinic is scheduled for Saturday (May 29) at Old A’s in Kailua-Kona from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is also partnering with community leaders to increase vaccination access over Memorial Day weekend. That will include Prince Kuhio Plaza on Saturday (May 29) from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Thanks to the support of our community partners, it will be easier than ever to get protected against COVID-19 as people go about their Memorial Day weekend plans,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said. “The vaccine will protect Hawai‘i families and help all of us get back to real life as summer begins.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,513,894 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 8,784 from May 27th.

End Of Post-Arrival Testing

The County of Hawaiʻi announced on Friday that it will end its trans-Pacific post-arrival testing program indefinitely on Tuesday, June 1.

Changes will take effect at both the Hilo International Airport and the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, officials say. From the County: