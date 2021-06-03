(BIVN) – There were 25 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. No new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with two (2) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 136 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 3.3% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of fifteen (15) new cases per day.

Many of the new cases reported over the last week can be attributed to the outbreak reported at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, where – at last count – 77 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety reported two new positive staff test results received bringing the total staff positives to 11. No new inmate test results were received.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on the Big Island with a total of over 10 cases.

96740 (Kona) – 19 cases

(Kona) – 19 cases 96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next community testing will be on Friday in South Kohala at the Waimea District Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,542,440 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 3,936 from June 1.