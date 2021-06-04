Paʻauilo Brush Fire Closes Highway, Shelter Opened
PAʻAUILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi County officials said the Paʻauilo Gym was opened Friday evening as a shelter for people who evacuated due to the fire.
(BIVN) – Highway 19 was closed in both directions on Friday evening, as a brush fire burned in Paʻauilo on the Hāmākua coast.
Hawaiʻi County officials said they opened Paʻauilo Gym to serve as a shelter for people who evacuated due to the fire. There are limited services available at the shelter, the officials said.
The Paʻauilo Mauka Kalopa Community Association reported at 9 p.m. that 1,200 acres were burned, according to the fire department, and the fire was contained within breaks. No mandatory evacuation orders were in place, the association reported.
Shortly after 9 p.m., both lanes on Highway 19 were open. “Please drive with caution as the roadways may still have the presence of smoke,” a police alert warned.
This story will be updated.