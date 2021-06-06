(BIVN) – There were 81 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday. Thirty-five (35) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with four (4) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 193 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) areas on the Big Island with a total of over 10 cases.

96740 (Kona) – 15 cases

(Kona) – 15 cases 96720 (Hilo) – 32 cases

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the next COVID-19 testing events are scheduled on Monday, June 7th. There are two tests scheduled in South Kona. One at Greenwell Park in Captain Cook from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and one at the Honaunau Rodeo Arena from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Department of Health, clinics, and pharmacies offer Coronavirus vaccinations on a regularly basis,” the County message stated. “By getting vaccinated you are helping to keep your family and friends safe. For information regarding vaccinations, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. You can also visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations and testing.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,553,304 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 6,550 from June 3.