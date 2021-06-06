(BIVN) – Rescue teams are searching for a missing paddler after his canoe was found adrift, one mile off Honaunau Beach on Saturday.

The canoe is believed to belong to a paddler whose car was found at the beach with his phone inside.

From the U.S. Coast Guard:

The 66-year-old paddler is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve rash guard and black board shorts. Waterway users in the area are asked to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and anyone with information is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

Coast Guard watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, launched Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) to conduct searches of the area. The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department also deployed ground crews, a helicopter crew, and a boat crew in response.

The USCG says Good Samaritans are also assisting with the search aboard recreational vessels.