(BIVN) – The first quarterly “Revitalize Puna” event will held on from Wednesday, June 9 at the Leilani Estates Pavilion and Community Center.

The event, organized by the County of Hawai‘i’s Disaster Recovery Division and the County Council District 4, will go from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to a County news release:

This community activation event is focused on building community resilience following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and is an opportunity for residents to get updated recovery information, be engaged, and find ways they can contribute to recovery via Resilience Action Teams. These teams, identified in the Kīlauea Recovery and Resilience Plan as recovery working groups, will encourage and foster community-based actions that receive County support where needed. “Revitalize Puna is an opportunity to bring County and community members together to increase trust, collaboration, and to foster collective action,” said Councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz, District 4. “By activating Resilience Action Teams, we align resources and actions that will drive our community forward.” To accommodate Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing, participants are asked to register for one of three time slots beginning at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The event is organized around five resilience categories – social, cultural, economic, natural environment, and built environment – with a station dedicated to each. These stations will feature a series of projects that residents can learn more about and plug into. Participation in each station will take one hour. “Recovering from a natural disaster and building community resilience takes everyone,” said Douglas Le, County disaster recovery officer. “We encourage Puna residents to join us at this event, learn more about recovery and resilience activities, and become part of building a stronger Puna.” As they complete the event, participants will be asked to contribute to a “Reflection Wall” addressing how they can contribute to Puna’s resilience. Additionally, there will be financial and housing support services available, keiki activities, and food trucks. To register, visit recovery.hawaiicounty.gov or call (808) 961-8026. The community center is located at 13-3441 Moku St. in Leilani Estates.

The County provided this added information on some of the topics that will be featured at the event:

Cultural Resilience

Vision: “Sustain our cultural values, places, institutions, and practices. Nurture our identity as islanders – our roots and our culture. Preserve and promote our history and diverse heritage.”

Topics: mālama iwi kūpuna and wahi pana; talk story on Hawaiian knowledge and

scientific thought on Kīlauea volcanism; placemaking.

Economic Resilience

Vision: “Develop local economic networks. Strengthen ‘ohana self-sufficiency and sustainable local economies.”

Topics: economic development strategies; Paint Pāhoa Town; business planning and

entrepreneurial development support.

Resilience of the Natural Environment

Vision: Sustainable land use and management of natural resources. Steward our indigenous ecosystems and biodiversity. Improve understanding of how hazards impact the environment and how the environment protects us from natural hazards. Adapt toward long-term climate resilience.

Topics: invasive species mitigation; native ecosystem/forest protection and restoration efforts; climate resilience.

Resilience of the Built Environment (informational only)

Vision: Promote resilience of critical infrastructure and buildings. Enhance effectiveness in planning, engineering, and construction. Protect our physical capital amidst rapid environmental changes.