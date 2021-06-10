(BIVN) – There were 62 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Ten (10) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 190 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is a dramatic change. The Hilo area is now red-orange, showing 130 cases over the past two weeks. Kona is now back to yellow (1 to 10 cases) and Puna is orange.

96720 (Hilo) – 130 cases

The big increase in Hilo can be attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center. As of June 9th, there were 136 active cases among HCCC inmates. There were also 12 active staff cases. The zip code area map produced by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health now appears to reflect the situation at HCCC.

The Department of Health has a vaccination clinic set for on Saturday, June 12th, at the Kealakehe Middle School in Kailua-Kona from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,592,739 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 6,173 from June 9.

In a Thursday message, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense added: