This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department. Today's map shows a big increase in the nuber of new cases in Hilo.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: DOH Map Shows Big Case Increase In Hilo
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - As of June 9th, there were 136 active cases among Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center inmates, and 12 active staff cases.
(BIVN) – There were 62 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Ten (10) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 190 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there is a dramatic change. The Hilo area is now red-orange, showing 130 cases over the past two weeks. Kona is now back to yellow (1 to 10 cases) and Puna is orange.
96720 (Hilo) – 130 cases
96749 (Puna) – 13 cases
The big increase in Hilo can be attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center. As of June 9th, there were 136 active cases among HCCC inmates. There were also 12 active staff cases. The zip code area map produced by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health now appears to reflect the situation at HCCC.
The Department of Health has a vaccination clinic set for on Saturday, June 12th, at the Kealakehe Middle School in Kailua-Kona from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,592,739 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 6,173 from June 9.
In a Thursday message, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense added:
On Tuesday, June 15th, all restrictions on inter-island travel will end. Coronavirus tests, Safe Travels registration, and quarantine exemptions will no longer be required for inter-island travel beginning June 15th. For Trans-Pacific travel, the Safe Travels registration, pre-travel coronavirus test or proof of vaccination in Hawaii remain requirements to avoid mandatory ten day quarantine.
