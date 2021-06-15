(BIVN) – There were 56 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Four (4) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with four (4) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 192 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two locations showing with over 10 cases.

96720 (Hilo) – 80 cases

(Puna) – 15 cases

“While the majority of these cases are associated with inmates at Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo there are small numbers of travel and community spread cases on our island,” the County of Hawaiʻi said.

The next community COVID-19 testing event will be on Tuesday, June 15, with 2 tests scheduled. “Beginning at 9 in the morning ‘til 1 in the afternoon testing and vaccination will be offered at the Volcano Cooper Center and again at J Hara Store in Kurtistown from 2 ‘til 6 in the afternoon,” Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced. “Testing will also be available in Hilo on Wednesday from 3 ‘til 6 in the afternoon at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.”

Delta Variant Detected In Hawaiʻi

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: