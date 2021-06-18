(BIVN) – There were 44 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Nine (9) new case were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with six (6) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 166 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.6% test positivity rate over the last 14 days, with an average of eleven (11) new cases per day.

The next community test event is scheduled for Saturday in Hilo at the Waiakea High School-upper parking lot from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two locations showing with over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 57 cases

(Hilo) – 57 cases 96749 (Puna) – 17 cases

“Many of the current cases are unvaccinated persons in our community,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in its daily message. “The Department of Health, clinics, and pharmacies offer coronavirus vaccinations on a regularly basis. By being vaccinated, you are helping to keep your family and friends safe. For information regarding vaccination, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. You can also visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations and tests.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,637,582 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 9,781 from June 17th. Health officials say 56% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.