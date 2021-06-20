(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory was issued for parts of Hawaiʻi island on Sunday.

National Weather Service in Honolulu said a long-period south swell was expected to push surf to advisory level along south facing shores of all islands overnight. Surf heights, and the source swell, will lower through Monday.

Surf heights could reach 6 to 8 feet.

From the National Weather Service on Sunday at 8:47 p.m. HST:

The current south swell is forecast to peak tonight with surf above the advisory level along south facing shores. The swell will gradually subside through Tuesday. A couple more southern hemisphere swells will produce small surf along the south facing shores through the second half of the week. A new northwest swell will produce small surf along north and west facing shores tomorrow (Monday) with another small northwest swell expected Wednesday. The weak trade winds mean surf will be small along east facing shores through mid-week. Surf along east facing shores may increase a bit over the second half of the week as winds strengthen off California.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution, forecasters said.