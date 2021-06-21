(BIVN) – There were 14 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Only one (1) new case was identified on Hawaiʻi island, with seven (7) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 164 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.6% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of nine (9) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 58 cases

96740 (Kona) – 19 cases

96749 (Puna) – 14 cases

After the daily numbers were reported by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, the Hawaii Department of Public Safety reported several new cases at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo. From the DPS:

The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports 28 inmate test results. Of that number, eight were positive, 19 were negative and one was inconclusive. That brings the total active positive inmate cases at HCCC to 111. Of the 20 staff results received, two were positive and 18 were negative. The number of active positive staff cases total six. The number of hospitalized staff remains unchanged at two. The Women’s Community Correctional Center also reports one positive staff test result received. The employee last worked on 6/16/21.

Officials say the next community test event is scheduled for Wednesday in Hilo at the Waiakea High School-upper parking lot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,651,129 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 13,547 from June 18th. Health officials say 57% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

“Know that by being vaccinated, you are helping to keep your family and friends safe. Please take this opportunity to get those 12 year of age and older vaccinated,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated. “The Department of Health, clinics, and pharmacies offer coronavirus vaccinations on a regular basis. For information regarding vaccination, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. You can also visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations and tests.”

Two vaccination clinics, as an example, are scheduled at Kona Commons Shopping Center in the coming weeks. A news release says there’s no need for pre-registration, just come by on either of the following dates:

Saturday, June 26 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

(10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Saturday, July 24 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

There is no charge for the vaccine; organizers say just bring an identification card and insurance card, if you have one.

“Kona Commons is pleased to partner with the West Hawai`i Community Health Center on this community initiative. Our hope is that the clinics will increase the number of vaccinated residents, moving the state closer to its goal of having 70 percent of the population vaccinated,” said Nancy Sakamoto, general manager of Kona Commons Shopping Center.