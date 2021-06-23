(BIVN) – There were 42 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Eleven (11) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with seven (7) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 173 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.9% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of ten (10) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 62 cases

(Hilo) – 62 cases 96740 (Kona) – 23 cases

(Kona) – 23 cases 96749 (Puna) – 13 cases

“The Department of Health, clinics, and pharmacies offer coronavirus vaccinations on a regular basis,” the daily Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message stated. “Please take this opportunity to get those 12 years-of-age and older vaccinated. Know that by being vaccinated, you are helping to keep your family and friends safe. For information regarding vaccination, please contact the Department of Health at 300-1120. You can also visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations and tests.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,657,224 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 3,900 from June 22nd. Health officials say 57% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.