(BIVN) – There were 55 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Six (6) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 171 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 3.2% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of eleven (11) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 63 cases

(Hilo) – 63 cases 96740 (Kona) – 25 cases

The next community COVD-19 test event is scheduled for Saturday in Hilo at the Waiakea High School-upper parking lot from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“For those in need of vaccination the Department of Health, clinics, and pharmacies offer coronavirus vaccinations on a regular basis,” the daily Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message stated. “All persons 12 years-of-age and older are eligible for vaccination. Please take this opportunity to get vaccinated and know that by being vaccinated, you are helping to keep your family and friends safe. For information regarding vaccination, please visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations and tests.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,661,972 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 4,748 from June 23rd. Health officials say 57% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination (or 67% of everyone 12 years and older).