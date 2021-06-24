(BIVN) – As Hawaiʻi nears a 60% vaccination rate state-wide, Governor David Ige announced on Thursday that additional restrictions on travel and gatherings will be lifted, effective two weeks from now.

From the State of Hawaiʻi:

Gov. David Ige announced that effective July 8, the State of Hawai‘i will eliminate its pre-travel testing/quarantine requirement for domestic travelers to Hawai‘i who have been fully vaccinated in the United States. Travelers to Hawai‘i must upload their CDC issued vaccination record card to the state’s Safe Travels Program website and have that card with them upon arrival in the State of Hawai‘i. The 60% vaccination rate also means that effective July 8, social gatherings are expanded to 25 people indoors and 75 people outdoors. Also, restaurants may increase capacity to 75% – with maximum group sizes of 25 indoors and 75 outdoors, starting July 8. “We anticipate that on or about July 8, Hawai‘i will have achieved a 60% vaccination rate. Our residents have sacrificed and worked hard to get to this point, but we still have more to do. Please get vaccinated to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We are close to achieving a 70% vaccination rate, at which point all restrictions will end and we can return to the lives we remember,” said Gov. Ige.

When the state achieves a 70% vaccination rate, all restrictions terminate, officials say.

Governor Ige also said that statewide vaccination goals “will not affect the counties’ policies regarding structured events, weddings, etc. This applies only to travel, social gatherings, and restaurants,” the State says.

“We’re glad to have worked with the governor and other mayors to define a specific date for the transitioning of statewide COVID restrictions,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth in a written statement. “By setting clear dates, we will be able to allow our overseas ʻohana to better plan their trips while allowing our businesses, families, and sports leagues to better prepare for the road to recovery that lies ahead.”