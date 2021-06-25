Special Response Team at the scene of the brief standoff Tuesday afternoon, June 22, on Uhini Ana Road in Mountain View. Photo from video by Daryl Lee.
Arrests Made After Special Response Team Surrounds Puna Home
by Big Island Video News
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - A Special Response Team responded to a reported active burglary at a residence on Uhini Ana Road on Tuesday.
Police photos of 33-year-old Wesley Kaimana Brooks, and 30-year-old Peter J. Vana-Staudinger, of Hilo. Background image from video taken at the scene of the brief standoff Tuesday afternoon, June 22, on Uhini Ana Road in Mountain View.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged two men following a brief standoff Tuesday afternoon (June 22) in a Mountain View neighborhood.
From the Hawaiʻi police:
On Thursday afternoon, June 24, 2021, after conferring with County Prosecutors, police charged 33-year-old Wesley Kaimana Brooks, of Puna with first-degree burglary; and 30-year-old Peter J. Vana-Staudinger, of Hilo with first-degree burglary, and first-degree Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle (UEMV). Brooks’ bail was set at $25,000, and Vana Staudinger’s bail was set at $15,000.
On Tuesday afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m., Puna Patrol officers responded to a reported active burglary at a residence on Uhini Ana Road, after the property caretaker reported that he heard someone on the property and went to investigate. As he approached the property, he observed a vehicle that did not belong there and heard voices; shortly afterwards, he heard gunshots coming from the area of the residence. The police department’s Special Response Team (SRT) and members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division responded and immediately established a perimeter. Negotiators were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence. The Special Response Team later breeched the residence and determined that it was vacant. A short time later, police located Brooks and Vana-Staudinger walking on the roadway above the property. They were arrested without incident.
Brooks and Vana-Staudinger were set to make their initial court appearance on Friday, June 25, in Hilo District Court.
