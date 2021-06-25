(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged two men following a brief standoff Tuesday afternoon (June 22) in a Mountain View neighborhood.

From the Hawaiʻi police:

On Thursday afternoon, June 24, 2021, after conferring with County Prosecutors, police charged 33-year-old Wesley Kaimana Brooks, of Puna with first-degree burglary; and 30-year-old Peter J. Vana-Staudinger, of Hilo with first-degree burglary, and first-degree Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle (UEMV). Brooks’ bail was set at $25,000, and Vana Staudinger’s bail was set at $15,000.

On Tuesday afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m., Puna Patrol officers responded to a reported active burglary at a residence on Uhini Ana Road, after the property caretaker reported that he heard someone on the property and went to investigate. As he approached the property, he observed a vehicle that did not belong there and heard voices; shortly afterwards, he heard gunshots coming from the area of the residence. The police department’s Special Response Team (SRT) and members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division responded and immediately established a perimeter. Negotiators were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence. The Special Response Team later breeched the residence and determined that it was vacant. A short time later, police located Brooks and Vana-Staudinger walking on the roadway above the property. They were arrested without incident.