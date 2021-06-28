(BIVN) – There were 22 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Two (2) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with six (6) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 114 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.0% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of seven (7) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases

(Hilo) – 33 cases 96740 (Kona) – 30 cases

The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety provided this update on the cluster of cases in the Hilo jail:

The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports 23 negative inmate test results. There were 28 more inmate recoveries bringing the total active positive inmate cases, associated with HCCC’s outbreak, down to three in custody. The recoveries noted include the 9 previously reported positive inmates at Halawa Correctional Facility who PSD’s Health Care Division identified as recent transfers from HCCC. There were also two more HCCC staff recoveries reported so the number of active positive HCCC staff drops to one remaining case.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,675,553 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 9,608 from June 25th. Health officials say 57.6% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

“For those in need of vaccination the Department of Health, clinics, and pharmacies offer coronavirus vaccinations on a regular basis,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense repeated in today’s message. “All persons 12 years-of-age and older are eligible for vaccination. Please take this opportunity to get vaccinated and know that by being vaccinated, you are helping to keep your family and friends safe. For information regarding vaccination, please visit the Civil Defense website for a list of all clinics and pharmacies providing vaccinations and tests.”