(BIVN) – Astronomers have found convincing evidence of an electron-capture supernova – a third type of supernova theorized to exist 40 years ago – using observations made of the SN 2018zd event using the W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea.

From the W.M. Keck Observatory:

An international team of astronomers has captured the very first evidence of a new type of supernova. The discovery confirms a prediction made four decades ago and could lead to new insights into the life and death of stars. It also sheds new light on the thousand-year mystery of the supernova that was seen all over the world in the daytime, before eventually becoming the Crab Nebula. The study is published in today’s issue of the journal Nature Astronomy. “One of the main questions in astronomy is to compare how stars evolve and how they die,” said Stefano Valenti, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of California, Davis and a member of the team that discovered and described supernova 2018zd. “There are many links still missing, so this is very exciting.” Historically, there have been two main types of supernova. One is an iron core-collapse supernova that occurs when a massive star, more than 10 times the mass of our Sun, runs out of fuel and its core collapses into a black hole or neutron star. The second type is a thermonuclear supernova which occurs when a white dwarf star – the remains of a star up to eight times the mass of the Sun – explodes. In 1980, Ken’ichi Nomoto of the University of Tokyo predicted a third type called an electron-capture supernova. What keeps most stars from collapsing under their own gravity is the energy produced in their central core. In an electron-capture supernova, as the core runs out of fuel, gravity forces electrons in the core into their atomic nuclei, causing the star to collapse in on itself.