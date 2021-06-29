(BIVN) – The Kamuela Provision Company dining experience has returned to the Hilton Waikoloa Village.

The Kohala Coast restaurant has reopened with a new “chef-crafted prix fixe menu highlighting the bounty of Hawaii,” the resort announced on Tuesday. “Diners will also continue to enjoy KPC classics on its ala carte menu in the restaurant,” resort reps said.

From the Hilton Waikoloa:

“We’re excited to serve our kamaaina and visitors once again,” said Simon Amos, hotel manager. “We have revamped our restaurant procedures to provide a safe and comfortable environment, and we’re also excited to welcome guests back with an elevated dining experience with our three-course menu at KPC.”

Diners who opt for the three-course chef’s menu are seated on the outdoor, oceanfront deck. The large, open air lanai affords panoramic views of the Pacific, with the opportunity to dine in the glow of the Kohala Coast’s famous sunsets. The three-course meal begins with a daily amuse-bouche and includes baked-in-house bread service. Diners can then choose from an abundance of options for each course. First course highlights include Pacific oysters, roasted kabocha & kale salad, beef tartar & bone marrow rillettes, the resort’s famous Kona kampachi, and more. The second course offers artfully-crafted dishes highlighting Hawaii’s local farms, fisheries and ranches. Options include a triple seared hanger steak, ginger-steamed monchong, lemon dusted pan seared scallops, and more. A Hawaiian seafood boil spotlights the bounty of the sea with shrimps, clams, mussels, local fresh catch, crab, Kahuku corn, Yukon potatoes and smoked sausage. Finally, diners dive into a sweet indulgence with third course dessert selections like the banana evolution, with crunchy praline, banana brulee, double chocolate Kona coffee sponge and Valrhona dulcey glaze. Diners can also opt for the deconstructed carrot cake, chocolate lava and other options.

KPC offers specially selected wine pairings for each course, further enhancing and complementing the flavors of each dish. KPC’s three course chef’s menu starts at $85 per person (+$25 for wine pairings). Guests who wish to dine ala carte are seated indoors and can choose from several delicious dishes that have been selected from the chef’s prix fixe menu.

For the full menu and more information on Kamuela Provision Company, visit HiltonWaikoloaVillage.com/KPC.

Hilton Waikoloa Village offers more dining options as the property returns to full operations. Big Island Breakfast – the resort’s main breakfast restaurant – has reopened to offer guests a wide selection of ala carte breakfast classics and international options. Nui Italian offers chef-crafted, family-friendly Italian favorites and is open nightly for walk-ins. Shaka Cones, which features Dave’s Hawaii-made ice cream, has also reopened. With these reopenings, a full dining schedule is now available to guests and visitors of the resort.