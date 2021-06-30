(BIVN) – There were 56 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday. Nine (9) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 115 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 1.9% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 29 cases

96740 (Kona) – 33 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,682,432 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 3,747 from June 28th. Health officials say 57.9% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.