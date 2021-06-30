(BIVN) – New vessel titling policies and procedures in Hawaiʻi are going into effect immediately, officials say.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources on Tuesday issued a news release, explaining how recently approved amendments to Hawaiʻi law will result in an implementation for new vessel titles by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR).

“Owners of undocumented vessels principally operated in Hawaii waters will be required to obtain a Hawaii vessel title,” the DLNR wrote. “Please be aware that late fees have been increased. DOBOR strongly advises owners to complete titling and registration tasks before designated deadlines to avoid late charges.”

According to the DLNR, vessel titling supersedes the previous registered owner system with the following highlights:

Vessel ownership is proven with a vessel title, which does not need to be renewed once issued. A certificate of number no longer shows ownership of a vessel.

Vessel owners who wish to operate their vessels on state waters will be required to maintain registration of their vessel with a valid certificate of number. A certificate of number is in addition to a vessel title and must be renewed annually.

A vessel owner will no longer use a bill of sale to transfer ownership of their vessel. Transfers of ownership must be handled through fields provided on a vessel title. Persons who purchase or receive a vessel will be issued a new title after all transfer requirements are met.

Please be aware that paperwork requirements for a first-time vessel title may be different from requirements for registering a vessel.

“Wait times may be longer due to the combination of COVID-19 safety measures and the volume of vessel owners that will need to obtain a first-time vessel title,” the DLNR news release stated. “It is recommended that vessel owners come in to obtain a first-time vessel title in advance of their certificate of number expiration date if further paperwork is required. DOBOR requests that owners come in no more than one month in advance to obtain a vessel title to better manage customer volume.”