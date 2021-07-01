(BIVN) – Nāhuku lava tube and other locations within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will temporarily close in the coming weeks, as pavement preservation work continues.

From the National Park Service:

Several popular park destinations including Nāhuku (Thurston Lava Tube), Haʻakulamanu (Sulfur Banks), Kīlauea Overlook, and associated parking lots and trails will temporarily close for improvement in the weeks ahead as pavement preservation work continues in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Visitors and tour operators can plan ahead for temporary closures that might impact their visit by checking the schedule on the park website, but should be aware that recent rainy weather could force last-minute changes.

Additional upcoming temporary closures include Crater Rim Trail between Uēkahuna and Kilauea Military Camp, Devastation Trail, Escape Road, Hilina Pali Road and Kulanaokuaiki Campground.

There will be additional road, parking lot and trail closures in the coming months not listed above. The entire project is expected to be complete in October.

Pavement preservation is needed to maintain and preserve roadways, and includes patchwork like fixing potholes, heaves and depressions. Some areas are being repaved, while others are being treated with durable sealant.