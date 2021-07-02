(BIVN) – There were 79 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Seven (7) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 116 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.2% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 33 cases

(Hilo) – 33 cases 96740 (Kona) – 32 cases

The Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center is officially clear of all inmate COVID cases, the State Department of Public Safety reported on Thursday. The remaining two active inmate cases at the Hilo jail have been cleared as recovered. As of yesterday, there was just one remaining active positive staff case.

“The Department of Health (DOH) and HCCC’s health care and security staff continue to conduct mass testing at the facility to make sure the virus is contained but hearing the ‘all clear’, as of today, is definitely good news,” said Tommy Johnson, Department of Public Safety (PSD) Deputy Director for Corrections. “I want to thank DOH and our facility staff for working so hard to mitigate spread of the virus and for bringing this outbreak under control. I also want to thank the Kulani Correctional Facility for sending their staff and resources to help alleviate some of the strain caused by this outbreak.”

“Virus introduction into a transient community, such as the jail population, is still a concern, but I’m confident the facilities will continue to be vigilant with their mitigation efforts. I also want to extend a thank you to Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth and State Judiciary Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert Kim for reaching out to PSD to provide assistance. Their support and cooperation was, and still is, instrumental in our efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 virus,” said Max Otani, PSD Director.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,690,038 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 5,640 from July 1st. Health officials say 58.3% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

“As you prepare to celebrate America’s Birthday, remember, that it is all of our responsibility to keep Hawaii a safe place,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Friday radio message. “Please follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness while you celebrate on this Fourth of July weekend.”

“For those in need of vaccination, the Department of Health, clinics, and pharmacies offer coronavirus vaccinations on a regular basis. All persons 12 years-of-age and older are eligible for vaccination. Please take this opportunity to get vaccinated and know that you are helping to keep your family and friends safe,” civil defense said.