(BIVN) – Kokua Kailua will return to Aliʻi Drive in Kona in just a few weeks.

Organizers say the first of the monthly events will be held on Sunday, July 18. Here is the schedule for the Kokua Kailua dates for remainder of the 2021:

Sunday, July 18

Sunday, August 15

Sunday, September 19

Sunday, October 17

Sunday, November 21

Sunday, December 12 together with Kailua Kalikimaka holiday celebration.

From the Kailua Village Business Improvement District:

After much planning and preparation, the Kailua Village Business Improvement District is happy to announce 2021 dates for its signature monthly stroll, Kokua Kailua happening in Historic Kailua Village. Kokua Kailua, the popular monthly stroll on Alii Drive, returns to Historic Kailua Village one Sunday each month from 1 pm to 6 pm. Kona’s Historic Kailua Village closes to vehicular traffic and becomes a festive, pedestrian-only outdoor marketplace that makes for a fun family-friendly day. Leashed dogs are welcome to stroll too. Kokua Kailua showcases shop and buy local opportunities, entertainment and delicious munchies. Local artisans and crafters, musicians and friendly merchants welcome the crowd. There is no better place to spend a Sunday afternoon than strolling through the seaside village. Shop, dine and buy local at Kokua Kailua. Kokua Kailua stretches from Kailua Pier through Historic Kailua Village to Hualalai Road along Alii Drive. The Kailua Village Business Improvement District’s Show Aloha safety protocols will be in place including spacing between vendors, hand sanitizing stations with face masks recommended for participants.

More information on the event can be found on the Historic Kailua Village website.