(BIVN) – There will be an opportunity for a families in need to participate in a free, drive-thru food distribution this morning (Sunday, July 4) in Hilo and Kona.

From the Hawaiʻi County Democrats:

Hawaiʻi Island residents are invited to a drive-thru grab ‘n go free food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m., Sun., July 4, 2021 at West Hawaiʻi Civic Center parking lot, and the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium parking lot in Hilo.

All are welcome to stop by to pickup a food bundle while supplies last. Drivers are asked to enter the civic auditorium parking lot in Hilo from Piʻilani Street, and in Kona from Ane Keohokalole. Recipients are asked to please remain in cars and please wear masks.

“We know many are still struggling due to the pandemic, and it’s our kuleana to help,” said HCC’s new County Chair Barbara Dalton. “We are pleased that party members and our county’s elected Democratic Party leaders have contributed to this food distribution. It’s free and will continue while supplies last.”

For more information or to contribute to the food distribution – including fresh produce, please call project chair Shannon Matson at (808) 937-3037, or visit the county website: hawaiicountydemocrats.org.