(BIVN) – There were 48 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Six (6) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 87 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.0% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 23 cases

96740 (Kona) – 24 cases

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced that the next COVID-19 testing event will be held tomorrow (Tuesday, July 6) in Hilo at Lokahi Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,690,038 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 5,640 from July 1st. Health officials say 58.3% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

“During this holiday weekend, mahalo for your kokua in keeping Hawaii safe, in following the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gatherings,” stated today’s civil defense radio message. “Businesses and residents of Hawaii Island continue to show that we can do this.”