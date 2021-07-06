(BIVN) – There were 39 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Two (2) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 85 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.1% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 23 cases

(Hilo) – 23 cases 96740 (Kona) – 24 cases

The Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center reported four (4) inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and one staff (1) tested positive for COVID-19, according to the State Department of Public Safety.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,690,038 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 5,640 from July 1st. Health officials say 58.3% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

“As the State of Hawaiʻi is about to lift some requirements for travel to Hawaiʻi, we need to continue with the safe practices of face masks, distancing, and limiting the size of gatherings to keep the risk of infection low,” stated today’s Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message. “Mahalo for your kokua in helping to keep your family and community safe.”