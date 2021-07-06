(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is finalizing preparations for the launch of its vaccination exception program for domestic, Hawai‘i-bound travelers vaccinated in the United States or U.S Territories. The program, which starts on July 8th, will allow these domestic travelers to bypass the state’s quarantine requirement with proof of vaccination.

According to a recent news release from the Office of Governor David Ige, travelers vaccinated in the U.S. or U.S. Territories may participate in the exception program “starting on the 15th day after their second dose of the Pfizer or Modern vaccine — or starting the 15th day after their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.” This program does not cover international travelers.

The State says Hawai‘i-bound travelers should upload one of three vaccination documents to their Safe Travels Hawai‘i account prior to traveling to Hawai‘i. One of the following documents must be uploaded:

A CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card

VAMS (Vaccination Administration Management System) printout OR

DOD DD Form 2766C

State officials say the Safe Travels digital platform is now allowing vaccine document uploads for trips arriving in Hawaiʻi on July 8 and beyond.

Hawai‘i-bound travelers must also “sign the online legal attestations on Safe Travels Hawaiʻi, confirming the uploaded documentation is true and accurate,” the State says. Travelers should bring a hard copy of vaccination documentation to show screeners at the gate prior to boarding and/or upon arrival in Hawai‘i. “Screeners will review/verify the vaccination documents, match photo IDs, name and DOB as well as confirm that the attestations are signed,” the news release explains.

“Children under 5 years old are not required to test and will not be quarantined if traveling with an adult who has a pre-travel test exception or a vaccination exception,” the State notes. “Children 5 years and older who have not been vaccinated must participate in the Pre-Travel Testing Program and test with a Trusted Testing Partner to bypass the mandatory 10-day quarantine.”

Prior to the launch of this program, the State successfully launched the vaccination exception program for travelers vaccinated in the State of Hawai‘i, on June 15.