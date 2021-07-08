(BIVN) – There were 75 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Eight (8) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 84 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.4% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 25 cases

(Hilo) – 25 cases 96740 (Kona) – 20 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,7013,620 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 2,531 from July 7th. Health officials say 58.1% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

“The State of Hawaii has lifted some requirements for travel to Hawaii,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated on Thursday. “Because of this, we need to continue with the safe practices of face masks, distancing, and limiting the size of gatherings to keep the risk of infection low. Mahalo for your kokua in helping to keep your family and community safe.”