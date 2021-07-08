WAIPIʻO VALLEY, Hawaiʻi - While Muliwai trail will be closed between July 12-16, the Waimanu Campgrounds remains closed due to COVID concerns.
(BIVN) – The Muliwai trail will be closed to all users next week, as the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources conducts maintenance work.
Muliwai trail will be closed between July 12-16, state officials say. The Waimanu Campgrounds has been closed since March 17, 2020, due to COVID concerns.
From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:
This is part of DOFAW’s routine maintenance of this trail and campground, including maintaining proper function of the Clivus composting toilets, litter pick up, removing fallen trees, and clearing land slides and use of herbicide to control invasive plants. This trail and campground are closed and maintained about four times a year. The goal of this maintenance trip is to prepare for the re-opening of the Waimanu campground.
Please see the State’s camping website for the latest information on the reopening.
For more information on state forest hiking trails and wilderness campgrounds, go to the Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Program website or by calling the DOFAW Hilo Office at (808) 974-4221.
by Big Island Video News
