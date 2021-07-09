(BIVN) – There were 69 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Nine (9) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with six (6) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 91 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 2.5% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of six (6) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are two (2) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 27 cases

(Hilo) – 27 cases 96740 (Kona) – 21 cases

The Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo received 25 inmate test results, the Department of Public Safety reported on Friday. “Of that number, four were positive and 21 were negative. That brings the total active positive inmate cases at the facility to nine. There were 11 negative HCCC staff results reported,” the department said.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,706,288 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 2,668 from July 8th. Health officials say 58.3% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.

“In-door and out-door group sizes have increased to 25 people in-doors and 75 people out-doors,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reminded on Friday. “Please continue the safe practices of face masks indoors or when social distancing is not possible, distancing, and gathering sizes to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Mahalo for your kokua in helping to keep your family and community safe.”