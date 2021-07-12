(BIVN) – There were 63 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday. Fifteen (15) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with six (6) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 114 cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island in the past 14 days. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 3.3% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of nine (9) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 40 cases

(Hilo) – 40 cases 96740 (Kona) – 16 cases

(Kona) – 16 cases 66749 (Puna) – 13 cases

“We are seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases on Hawaii Island,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a Monday radio message. “As you enjoy the summer you should continue to follow the safe practices of face masks indoors or when social distancing is not possible, distancing, and gathering sizes to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Mahalo for your kokua in helping to keep your family and community safe.”

The Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo received 21 inmate test results, the Department of Public Safety reported on Monday. Of that number, one was positive and 20 were negative. That brings the total active positive inmate cases at the facility to 8, officials said.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,714,937 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 5,725 from July 9th. Health officials say 58.6% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.