(BIVN) – There were 61 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. Seven (7) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with nine (9) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports there are 119 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiʻi County has seen an average 3.8% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of eleven (11) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 36 cases

(Hilo) – 36 cases 96740 (Kona) – 17 cases

(Kona) – 17 cases 66749 (Puna) – 13 cases

“We are seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases on Hawaii Island,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a Tuesday radio message. “As you gather to enjoy the summer with friends and family you should continue to follow the safe practices of face masks indoors or when social distancing is not possible, distancing, and gathering sizes to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Mahalo for your kokua in helping to keep your family and community safe.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,716,805 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 2,325 from July 12th. Health officials say 58.8% percent of the State population has completed the full vaccination.